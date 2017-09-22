King’s Lynn ‘chef at home’ launches new club for diners

A chef who set up his own business earlier this year preparing and serving meals in people’s homes is launching a new arm to his Lynn-based business.

James Howe, who lives in Lynn town centre, founded “Chef at Home by James” in March offering customers private dining with menus designed to suit their own tastes and preferences.

He organises the meal from the start, including sourcing all the local ingredients, to finish, which means clearing and washing up afterwards.

The business offers its services across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire and is gathering momentum.

Now James is intending to launch a diners’ club, just for the Lynn and West Norfolk area.

He said: “The club would be open to anyone in the community who may want to get together and enjoy a meal. It could be a large family reunion, for instance, a group of people new to the community, or perhaps a group of business people who would like to network while enjoing a relaxed dinner.

“The idea is that when people sign up, it would mean taking turns to host the meal at their own houses. However, if the group is too large for that, then we could look at perhaps using a venue such as a village or church hall. I tend to create menus which are bespoke and match people’s own choices. There are so many dietary requirements out there, it’s important to let people choose for themselves.”

James, 25, moved to Lynn from Yorkshire with his wife, Megan, who is a teacher at King Edward VII Academy. He trained to be a chef at The Crown Hotel in Scarborough and then at The Star Inn, near Helmsley.

Said James: “I became interested in following a career in the industry after my father who was chef in the RAF and was assigned as a personal chef to a military leader in the Middle East. Growing up listening his stories is what inspired me to become a chef myself.”

For more details contact James on 07482250637, send an email to chefathomebyjames@icloud.com or visit the website www.chefathomebyjameshowe.com