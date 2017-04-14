King’s Lynn cleaning firm’s success continues to sparkle with further expansion

Three years ago Jackie Groom, of Lynn, was a cleaner with a job for a couple of hours a week. Today her business, Krystal Kleaning, employs a team of 17 and has over 90 customers.

This month sees the beginning of four new major contracts, the appointment of a commercial contracts manager and more team members plus the acquisition of a new van to bring the fleet total to three.

Her domestic and commercial cleaning business operates throughout North and West Norfolk, from Morston all the way along the coast to Lynn and surrounding areas. The new contracts extend to Colchester, Chelmsford, Ipswich and St Ives, where new recruits will be taken on.

The firm’s sparkling success has already gained recognition in West Norfolk when it was shortlisted earlier this year in the Mayor’s Business Awards for Best Small Growing Business.

Said Jackie: “I have my team to thank for this achievement. They are fantastic and I am really proud of them and the excellent work they do. I believe in making sure the same cleaner goes back to the same client so that a good relationship is built up with the customer.

“When I first set up I wanted to be the cleaning company whose name people would always remember and that’s what drives me on.

“Nearly all the work we take on is down to recommendations by our existing clients.”

As the commercial side of the business has rapidly grown, Jackie decided to appoint a commerical contracts manager, Mary Eagle, which allows Jackie to concentrate more on the domestic side of things.

All kinds of cleaning projects are undertaken, including holiday property lets, private houses, offices, factories and car showrooms. “We do absolutely everything, from carpets to ovens and outside, items such as garden patios,” said Jackie.

One of the firm’s most recent jobs was an “end-of-build” clean in Gayton Road, Gaywood, where builders had just finished working. Said Jackie: “It’s one of those jobs which is so rewarding because you can see where you’ve made a big difference and made a place look really nice. It’s so satisfying to see the end product.”