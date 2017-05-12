King’s Lynn communications firm takes top awards in prestigious national competition

The Chapel Street business not only won two of the four awards made at the annual ShoreTel Partner forum, held at the Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard in London but also achieved a shortlisting for a third.

Cranberry was delighted with the successes, saying it confirms continued progress for the company set up in 2001 to provide telephony solutions to businesses in Norfolk and throughout the UK.

Managing director Alison Harvey said: “These awards to Cranberry are the result of a great team effort to ensure we provide customers with leading solutions and make sure they work as specified in their many varied real world business environments.”

Cranberry won ShoreTel awards for Cloud Unified Communications Partner of The Year and Cloud Deal of the Year and were also nominated for Growth Partner of the Year.

In presenting the awards Don Joss, CEO for ShoreTel, said: “We selected Cranberry for our annual Cloud Dealer of the Year award due to their ability to provide exceptional service combined with a deep understanding of their customers’ needs.”

Cranberry won the award for Cloud UC Deal of the Year for its contract with the Norfolk-based Peter Colby Group. The company will supply the group’s 14 sites throughout the UK with the ShoreTel Cloud Phone System.

Jerry Balicki, accountant at Peter Colby who awarded the contract to Cranberry Communications said: “We have worked with Cranberry over the last 12 months on our telephony project. Right from the outset, the Cranberry team have focused on identifying the current communication issues that needed to be resolved and spent time understanding the diverse requirements for an expanding organisation with 14 sites. This attention to detail continued throughout the proposal, consideration and demonstration stages of the evaluation process.”

Mark Nelson, Cranberry’s sales director, said: “We provide a full range of premises and cloud-based communications solutions. Technology has lowered pricing and there is an increasing recognition by companies, including many here in Norfolk, in the competitive benefits available by moving to a 21st century communications system matched to their business needs. Brexit is likely to reward those that get it right and we can help them do so.”