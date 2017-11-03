King’s Lynn consultancy gives advice to businesses on best practice following new ruling on Employment Tribunals

Lynn based consultancy firm Human Capital Department is offering advice to businesses about best practice to avoid the time and expense of employment tribunal claims.

This follows on from a recent ruling by the Supreme Court saying that fees introduced in 2012 for these tribunals were unlawful and therefore a sharp increase in claims is likely going forward.

The most common claims made at employment tribunals are unfair dismissal and various discriminations including those relating to race, disability, religion and sexual orientation.

Rod Lee, director of Human Capital Department, said: “As a first step we invite local businesses to complete our free HR health check questionnaire which will lead to a report highlighting any areas of concern or non-compliance.”

The consultancy, based at KLIC, is hosting a free lunchtime seminar on Tuesday, November 14, about safeguarding businesses from employment tribunals. Peter Lawrence, of Human Capital Department, will be offering tips on employment best practice with Gemma Miles, of insurance broker Stackhouse Poland, outlining insurance options to protect businesses against costly claims.

To take part in an HR health check or reserve a seat at the seminar email info@humancapitaldept.com or phone 01553 609968.