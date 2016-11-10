King’s Lynn cracking down on thieves in town centre

Officials are cracking down on anti-social behaviour and theft in Lynn as Christmas fast approaches.

Representatives from local police and the council joined retailers, town centre partners and Marks and Spencer staff on Wednesday as part of the Retail Crime Initiative to help the season run smoothly.

The initiative hopes to deter people from committing anti-social behaviour in the town, with increased high visibility patrols expected during the next few months.

PCSO Mickey Clark said: “We’re working closely with CCTV operators, local retailers and security staff around the town to deter and catch thieves so those coming into Lynn can enjoy their shopping.

“My message to shoppers would be to stay vigilant and keep your bags shut, and to thieves, stay away because we will be out in force.”

Officers will be working to enhance community confidence by preventing street-drinking and cycling within pedestrianised areas.

Tom Harwood, manager of the town’s Marks and Spencer store, paid tribute to the police, the borough council and the traders for their efforts to make the town a safer place to shop.

He said: “This year has been very successful and sends out a clear message to shoplifters. It has helped to create a safer and more pleasurable shopping environment for customers.”

As part of a poster campaign, the group has offered the following advice to members of the public this festive period: watch your purses, bags and wallets; shield your PIN when withdrawing cash; do not leave valuables on display in your car; and do not leave bags unattended.

They further say: “If you need assistance, go to your nearest shop who can contact CCTV or call the police on 101 (for non-emergencies).

“We hope to enhance the safety and enjoyment to visitors, shoppers and workers.”