King’s Lynn dealership drives up support for King’s Lynn Town Football Club

Lynn’s Duff Morgan dealership is proud to be driving up support for the town’s football club by providing a car for the manager to use.

The Bergen Way based business, which is a Seat and Citroën car and van dealer, is supplying a super sleek Seat Leon SE Dynamic Technology TDI for Linnets’ manager Ian Culverhouse to drive to matches at home and all over the country.

He went along to collect the keys from Duff Morgan’s sales manager Martin Seal ready to use in the months ahead.

Mark Hearle, who is media officer for KLTFC, said the club was delighted to have the continuing support from Duff Morgan.

He said: “We are extremely pleased and grateful to Duff Morgan for its continued support and sponsorship of the club and for making the car available for us for the rest of the season and the next season as well.

“The car will be used when Ian travels, not just locally, but all over the country for the next 12 months or so. Ian lives away from Lynn so the car will be on the roads and seen over quite an area.

“The use of the car helps us and also to promote Duff Morgan, which is a relationship that benefits both parties and one which we greatly appreciate.”

Martin Seal said: “It’s the first season we have done this and it will continue into next year. It’s good working with Stephen Cleeve, who is chairman of the club, and we are looking forward to the next season too.

“We are very excited to be sponsoring the team and went to see one of their matches a few weeks ago.”

The Seat Leon he said was a comfortable five-door hatchback which comes with cruise control, sat nav and alloy wheels.

Duff Morgan also sponsors youngsters’ football teams in Dersingham and Norwich as well as the charity for bereaved British Armed Forces children Scotty’s Little Soldiers.