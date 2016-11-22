King’s Lynn dealership urges motorists to be prepared for winter

Experts at Kings Lynn Volkswagen are urging motorists to get their cars ready for the winter and the freezing conditions which it may bring.

Snow, freezing temperatures and torrential rain can all make driving challenging, so the being prepared can make all the difference when the season sets in, they suggest.

Neil Bushell, aftersales manager at Kings Lynn Volkswagen said it was essential for motorists to give their cars a thorough health check. He said: “It’s a well-known fact that you are more likely to break down in bad weather – particularly when it is freezing cold – but by following Volkswagen’s winter health checklist you can help yourself avoid problems when the snow falls.”

Neil said motorists should regularly check their tyres for wear and pressure, anti-freeze levels, batteries, screen wash, keep windscreens clean on the inside as well as out and get vehicles serviced in time for bad weather.

He also urged motorists to make sure they carry a winter emergency kit in their vehicles, such as a blanket, shovel, reflective jackets, an ice scraper and de-icer, torch and batteries.

“The team at Kings Lynn Volkswagen are always more than happy to offer advice and help to any motorist who is unsure about what they might need, and we would urge them to drop in for a chat to see how we can help put their minds at ease.”

A full winter health check including a battery check and charge if required, oil, washer, and coolant top up, a visual check over and wash and vacuum is available at Kings Lynn Volkswagen, Bergen Way, North Lynn Industrial Estate, for £20. To book a winter health check call 01553 601236.