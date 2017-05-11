King’s Lynn discussion set up by Norfolk Chamber to gauge businesses’ views on future economic strategy

Businesses are being asked to say what they need in order to grow so their feedback can be included in an overall economic strategy for Norfolk.

Norfolk Chamber is holding a series of roundtable discussions across the county, with one taking place at the College of West Anglia in Lynn on Monday, June 19, 4pm-6pm.

The chamber is working in partnership with local authorities and the New Anglia LEP to review and update the overall strategy and is keen to ensure that it is business focussed.

It has identified four areas of key importance to the business community – technology, infrastructure, bridging the skills gap and economic trends.

The roundtable discussions, which are free, are aimed at gaining the opinions of small, medium and large businesses. To book to attend the Lynn event, visit www.norfolkchamber.co.uk/events