King’s Lynn family glazing firm celebrates 50 years’ trading with special open day

Two generations of family glazing firm West Norfolk Glass celebrated 50 years in the business with an open day at its Lynn base on Saturday.

Founder John Parker and his wife, Gwen, joined their sons, Geoff, who is managing director, and Philip, company secretary, at the business’s Hereford Way base in Hardwick Narrows to welcome guests and mark the occasion.

The company was founded in 1967 and was originally based in West Winch, before relocating to Lynn’s South Everard Street in the ’70s and then moving to its current base in the ’80s, when the brothers joined the business.

More than 50 guests, including customers past and present, visited the open day and shared cake and coffee to help celebrate the glazing business’s 50th anniversary.

The West Norfolk Glass team was on hand to showcase its latest products, including double glazed Bygone sash windows, bi-fold doors and replacement conservatory roofs.

Visitors were entered into a prize draw to win an art glass commission to the value of £300 from leading Norfolk gallery, SALT glass studios, and customers who place an order with West Norfolk Glass before December 24 will be entered into the prize draw, which will be made on January 31. The lucky winner will be able to choose the commission, from either a glass mussel sand-casted platter or series of glass pebbles, to be made for their home.

Geoff Parker said: “We were delighted to welcome so many visitors to our open day. It’s quite something to achieve 50 years as a business, and it was a proud moment for all of us.”