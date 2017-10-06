King’s Lynn firm and apprentice win top national industry awards

Lynn’s JD Cooling Systems is celebrating being named the top contractor in the UK in a prestigious national awards scheme.

JD Cooling, based on North Lynn Industrial Estate, won Contractor of the Year title in the RAC Cooling National Industry Awards.

JD Cooling Systems apprentice Charlie Roper, second left, receives his certificate having gained third place in Student of the Year category.

And, as a further feather in its cap, apprentice Charlie Roper, from Lynn, took third prize in the Student of the Year category, continuing JD Cooling’s impressive record of apprentices’ achievements over many years. Last year, JD Cooling apprentice Jack Wootton was the winner of the award.

Said the firm’s delighted managing director John Dye, who attended the ceremony in the London Hilton Park Lane Hotel: “To win Contractor of the Year Award is an amazing achievement for our Lynn business, making us the top UK contractor within our industry. And for Charlie to be named third in the country in the student category is fantastic and such an achievement for him.”

In choosing JD Cooling Systems as the winner of the award, they paid tribute to its ambition to continually improve what it offers to customers and its own workforce. They also acknowledged that the company had grown significantly in the industrial sector and that it has a “forward-looking attitude when it comes to natural refrigerants”.

Three years ago the business added an industrial cooling division in the belief that customers should be given “proper advice on what systems they should be installing for the future, not steered in the wrong direction just because it is one in which it has the knowledge”.

The judges also recognised that the firm has made a name for itself on the technology front, developing bespoke solutions such as its passive up flow crop cooling system, which reduces fan power usage by 75 per cent.

They added: “The firm’s commitment to staff development is also exemplary – indeed the reigning RAC National Student of the Year, Jack Wootton, is a JD employee. JD also scored where it matters, with the customers. One said of Mr Dye that he has always provided a high level of technical expertise and innovation, backed by excellent customer service and business integrity. That could equally describe the company. It has a genuine passion for business improvement and continuity.”