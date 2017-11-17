King’s Lynn firm backs technology equality awards

Lynn-based web and app specialists HUT42 are supporting awards designed to promote equality in the technology industry.

The business, which has offices in Nelson Street, is backing DevelopHER Awards, set up by the Norwich-based SyncDevelopHER group.

Managing director of HUT 42 , one of the fastest growing new technology companies in the region, Chris Girdlestone is one of the judges.

He said: “We recognise that for our business to truly thrive we need a diverse set of employees working alongside each other with a variety of skills. We are excited that this awards ceremony helps to inspire people of all genders and backgrounds to consider a career in technology.”

The awards ceremony is being held in Cambridge at The Corn Exchange on November 29. For further information about DevelopHER Awards please go to: http://developherawards.com/