King’s Lynn firm invests £1.5 million on new cutting edge machinery

Internationally renown refrigeration firm Williams has invested £1.5 million in plant and equipment at its Lynn site on North Lynn Industrial Estate.

Two major items of machinery have been installed at the business’s headquarters in Bryggen Road, confirming the company’s commitment to innovation and constant improvement. The company has established a worldwide reputation for the quality and reliability of its award-winning products.

The investment has seen the installation of the latest in metal processing technology with a new automated sheet metal panel bender offering the best in lean manufacturing, automation and production flexibility.

This new investment has been integrated into the existing Williams manufacturing facilities, bringing with it a raft of high performance features to maintain exacting quality standards.

In addition to the panel former, further major investment has been completed in upgrading the foaming plant used at Williams to automatically inject Polyurethane insulation into the appliance cabinets and doors.

Company managing director Tim Smith said: “We have invested over £1.5 million in these two new machines, and have a continued investment plan to further support our commitment to constantly improving our products and the lean manufacturing systems that we operate in our factories at Lynn and across the world.

“We have a strong focus on environmental issues, and the recent introduction of energy labelling regulations for professional refrigeration equipment demonstrates the importance of investing in these areas of the business.”

Williams designs, manufactures and installs a highly diverse product range, supplying hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, bars and kitchens around the world.

Its comprehensive range of commercial refrigeration includes gastronorm cabinets and counters, specialist bakery equipment, coldrooms, merchandisers, multidecks and blast chillers.