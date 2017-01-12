King’s Lynn firms tell of festive fortunes

As national reports suggest that firms in the UK enjoyed a very merry Christmas, businesses in Lynn have revealed their festive fortunes.

Lynn’s high street saw a variety of seasonal pop-up stores come to town, many of which enjoyed a profitable period.

Abbie Panks, centre manager at the Vancouver Quarter, said footfall in the shopping centre last month was up by 3.1 per cent on December 2015.

She said: “Overall in 2016, we saw an increase in footfall of just over six per cent which equated to an extra 450,000 visitors in the centre. One of the things that undoubtedly helped attract more visitors was a strong programme of events and activities in the town.”

Emily Tisshaw, supervisor at Flying Tiger on New Conduit Street, said that, while the pop-up store had done well over the festive period, there were no current plans to permanently install a shop in Lynn.

But seasonal pop-up stores Calendar Club and Gifted have both suggested that they are due to return for business again at the end of the year.

It comes after it was reported last week that more than 1,000 children enjoyed the Santa’s grotto in New Conduit Street over Christmas.