King’s Lynn Foster Refrigerator pilot “women only” training event

Lynn’s Foster Refrigerator held a women only training event in response to feedback from their dealers.

The event, in association with Gamko, which manufactures drinks coolers, was held at Foster’s manufacturing site on Hardwick Industrial Estate last month.

The dealers, who familiarised themselves with products to provide customers with up-to-date information, came from across the UK to attend the event, part of a new pilot scheme.

The suggestion of a “women only” seminar was made by several of the firms’ customers and the majority of presenters were also women.

The pilot was organised by Melissa Gates, regional support manager for Foster and Gamko UK. Melissa, who has worked for the company for ten years, quickly discovered some women relished the oppertunity to immerse themselves in the brand alongside other women.

Any pilot schemes the sector sees as successful will be rolled out regularly, in addition to the traditional sessions the company has offered for many years.

Melissa said: ”We pride ourselves on listening to what our dealers want and delivering it whenever we can. Members of our industry said they’d be interested in attending a woman only dealer training session, which is why we held the pilot event. We’ve been really pleased with the feedback and found the two days to be a great way to share experiences, and for our delegates to become Foster and Gamko experts.

“We’re happy to hear from anyone else in the industry who’d like to target specific sectors or groups for further sessions, just get in touch with me.”

Melissa can be contacted on 01553 698547 or send an email to melissa.gates@foster-uk.com