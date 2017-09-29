King’s Lynn gentleman’s grooming business launches its ‘quintessential’ guide for the modern gent

Everything a gentleman would need to know about grooming is the subject of a new book just launched by Lynn based Captain Fawcett’s Gentleman’s Emporium.

The Quintessential Grooming Guide for the Modern Gentleman, is the latest venture for the Hardwick Narrows business, which is part museum, part barbers and the centre of a global operation supplying various grooming requisites.

Quintessential Grooming Guide for the Modern Gentleman, created at Captain Fawcett's Gentleman's Emporium in Lynn.

Captain Fawcett’s was founded by Richie Finney, who first began making moustache wax in his kitchen six years ago and now, following product development, exports to 48 countries across the world.

Products are sold to barbers, hairdressers, gift shops, tailors and independent department stores and there are official distributors in the USA, Canada, Italy, Holland, Russia, Norway, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Singapore and Spain. Captain Fawcett’s is also a key sponsor of many national and international beard and moustache championships and UK tattoo shows.

The business is named after a character, Captain Peabody Fawcett, an Edwardian explorer whose trunk was discovered in 1997 which contained his gentleman’s dressing case complete with oils, ointments and journals.

The new book is presented partly as the Captain’s personal collection of photographs and a witty commentary on all aspects of gentlemen’s grooming but includes contributions from barbers, artists and stylists. It also contains the Captain’s top tips for grooming techniques and illustrated instructions on “how to keep a stiff upper lip regardless”.

The guide, which retails at £20, is published by Jacqui Small, and is available to buy from Captain Fawcett’s in Friesian Way and online by visiting www.captainfawcett.com