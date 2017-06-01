King’s Lynn gift shop and cafe to close

A popular cafe and gift shop in town will close its doors for a final time later this month.

Moleys Cafe, based down Norfolk Street, will cease trading on June 24 after five years in the town.

The proprietors, Wendy and Chris Graver, released a statement on Facebook saying: “We had plans to move to new premises in the town, but we couldn’t find anything suitable due to our lease running out so we have decided to call it a day.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, but due to more and more cafés popping up over the last year it’s become more difficult to run a business in the town.

“I wish all independent traders in town all the luck I can give as it’s tough out there and I support you all, but it’s time to get out whilst on the up.

“I am so so going to miss all the lovely regulars, not to mention my staff that put up with my mental moments of utter madness. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff and customers for their support over the past five years”

Since the announcement, Moleys revealed that they will be selling everything in the shop with up to 70 per cent off on a number of products.