King’s Lynn health and safety experts attend special centenary event at Buckingham Palace

Lynn health and safety experts 1-2Call Worksafe rubbed shoulders with royalty at a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Director Martin Langford was invited to the Royal Society for the Protection of Accidents’ (RoSPA) centenary celebration hosted by the Duke of York and Princess Eugenie on behalf of the Queen, RoSPA’s patron.

Mr Langford said: “It was a celebration of 100 years of health and safety and the success of reducing deaths in the workplace. It was a really beautiful day and we saw things we would never have seen. It couldn’t have been better.”

During the garden party, which was attended by around 3,500 people, Mr Langford and his wife, Linda, were treated to a tour of the grounds and performances by two military bands.

1-2Call Worksafe was set up six years ago and offers health and safety training, policies, procedures and systems from its premises at Laen Court, Horsley’s Fields.

The company provides UKATA asbestos awareness training, abrasive wheels training, Facefit testing, health and safety support for principal designers, first aid at work, manual handling and food safety training, as well as audits and inspections to business, construction and food industries.

For more information contact 01553 340754 or email info@1-2callworksafe.co.uk