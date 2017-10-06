King’s Lynn hotel general manager becomes new president of West Norfolk Chamber Council

Mr Baldwin who leads a team of 30 staff at the hotel in King’s Staithe Square, has worked in the catering and hospitality industry for more than 30 years.

He takes over from Heather Garrod, who has served two terms of office as president and has represented the West Norfolk Chamber Council for eight years.

Heather, an expert in recruitment who has run her own agency for many years, is a well-known figure in the local business community and she has been the Chamber representative on the West Norfolk Tourism Forum Committee and the Hanseatic League. She has tirelessly campaigned to improve the business environment in West Norfolk and helped support many local business initiatives.