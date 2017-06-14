King’s Lynn Innovation Centre marks its first anniversary with a special exhibition

King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) marked its first anniversary with a special exhibition on Tuesday.

The centre, in partnership with enterprise agency Nwes, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and West Norfolk Council, opened in June 2016 and staged an Innovation Exhibition, inviting the business community to go along and share their ideas and success stories.

In its first year KLIC welcomed 13 tenants as well as a variety of businesses and organisations as virtual tenants and businesses who wanted to take advantage of the modern meeting and conference facilities.

Tenants Anglia IT Solutions and Rounce and Evans Property Management are both KLIC success stories having moved into new workshop space on day one and then expanded into more units.

In March KLIC welcomed the Duke of York who toured the building and spoke to people about how the centre worked for them.

At Tuesday’s exhibition, there was an opportunity for exhibitors, entrepreneurs and businesses to make more connections plus free workshops focusing on growth through innovation.