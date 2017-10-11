King’s Lynn Innovation Centre wins ‘excellence’ award

Enterprise agency, Nwes has received another accolade for King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC).

The 2017 regional Constructing Excellence award for Client of the Year was presented to strategic director, John Balch, at the Norfolk Constructing Excellence Club AGM held at the Assembly Rooms in Norwich.

As a regional award winner, Nwes is a finalist for the Constructing Excellence National Awards, the winners of which will be announced at a ceremony in London in mid-November.

The Constructing Excellence organisation is funded and governed nationally by corporate membership from leading edge clients, contractors, consultants, manufacturers and others committed to improving the industry’s performance. They strive to maintain and support the highest levels of innovation, best practice and productivity, and represent the leading construction businesses and industry professionals across the country.

Nwes was nominated for the award by Feilden & Mawson, architects for the prestigious development of KLIC, and the honour was yet further recognition for Nwes’ flagship innovation and business centre in West Norfolk.

Developed in partnership with New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and West Norfolk Council, the KLIC innovation hub was completed in May 2016 offering state-of-the-art commercial workspace, business support and business events in West Norfolk.

Mr Balch said: “As with all complex construction projects KLIC presented many challenges and this award is testament to an extraordinary team effort in delivering this unique building on time and under-budget. The KLIC project has also been an exemplar of success through partnership and collaboration with particular thanks to Feilden & Mawson, RG Carter, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and West Norfolk Council.

“Since the opening of KLIC innovation centre last summer we have seen the number of tenants rise steadily. Our virtual tenancy numbers are high and we continue to build upon the number of events we hold at the centre.

“It’s great to have the support of external providers such as the Bank of England, NatWest and Sir Henry Bellingham MP, to boost the variety of events we can offer in support of small businesses.”