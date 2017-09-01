King’s Lynn is destination for fundraising cyclists on 74-mile journey

Lynn is the destination for a team of cyclists from a Bedfordshire-based company who will pushing the pedals on a 74-mile journey to raise funds for charity.

The cyclists are colleagues from Vine Technical Services Ltd who will be riding from Sandy to King’s Reach, which is the most easterly development which the company manages. Vine provides project management services and technical support for commercial, industrial and residential development across the UK. The cyclists, who call themselves the Vine Velos, are due to arrive in Lynn on September 17. They are collecting sponsorship to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, which provides specialist units in hospitals for young people aged between 13 and 24.

Information about the ride is on the company’s website www.vtsw.com and donations can be made via Virgin Money Giving – Vine Ride East 2017.

Pictured, from left, are Les Stanton, Andrew Adeyemi, Helen Riley, Jess Nacci, Sue Rapley, Karl King and Chris Simpkins.