King’s Lynn Learning Resources team goes up and down dale in aid of West Norfolk children’s charity

A team from Lynn’s educational toy manufacturer, Learning Resources, joined forces with some of their colleagues from the US to step out in aid of a West Norfolk charity.

Fourteen employees walked a circular route around the skyline of the Edale Valley in the Peak District on Saturday, October 1, to raise funds for Reach for a Star.

A popular trail amongst walkers, known for its mixed terrains and impressive views, the 21-mile route began with a steep incline onto the Pennine hills and incorporated milestones such as Rushup Edge and Mam Tor.

Dennis Blackmore, managing director at Learning Resources, said: “This is the third year that a team from our company has successfully completed one of these challenging walks. We are very proud of their determination to deliver the donations to their chosen charity.”

Louise Ramasso, of Reach for a Star, said: “As a small charity we rely heavily on the fundraising of the local community. For this reason we are very grateful to Learning Resources for choosing to support us with funds raised from their walk. This money will make a real difference in a local family’s life. It will be used to buy medical equipment or resources the NHS cannot fund for a poorly child with a life-limiting or life threatening condition.”

Reach For a Star are a Lynn and West Norfolk-based charity that provides financial aid for equipment or assisting the wellbeing of families with children currently facing life-changing, life-threatening or terminal medical conditions.

So far, the team has raised over £1,000 for the cause. To support the Learning Resources team please visit their fundraising page, http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LearningResources2016