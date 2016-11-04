King’s Lynn marketing agency launches appeal to fill shoeboxes for women’s refuges and homeless

A West Norfolk marketing and web design agency has launched a Christmas appeal to help women in local refuges and homeless people at the Purfleet Trust.

Steele Media is asking for donations of shower gel, soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorants, toothbrushes, toothpaste, body lotion, hair brushes, combs and sanitary products which will be packed into shoeboxes for distribution.

The appeal is part of a charity initiative called Project Shoebox and Steele Media will be acting as the collection point in West Norfolk.

Helen Jackson, of Steele Media, has coordinated the project for the last two years, but thanks to so many generous donations, ran out of room at her house last year. This year Steele Media has offered to act as a collection point so more collections can be made.

Helen said: “We’re asking people to search their cupboards for unwanted and unopened items of toiletries, or to pick up an extra toothbrush or shower gel with their shopping to donate to this fantastic cause.”

Donations can be taken to Steele Media’s offices at Unit 8, Hamlin Way, Lynn, PE30 4NG. For more information contact helen@steelemedia.co.uk