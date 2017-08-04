King’s Lynn nail artist wins top award

Lynn nail professional Scarlett Senter is celebrating a triumphant win after being named the Polish and Paint Artist of the Year at the Scratch Stars Awards 2017.

She learned of her success at this year’s Scratch magazine’s awards at a ceremony in London.

Scarlett, who has her own salon at her home in Eastfields, also won the title in 2014 when she entered the same competition. Scarlett was presented with her trophy by Blue singer Duncan James and Scratch editor-in-chief Alex Fox.

Said Scarlett: “I feel quite overwhelmed, I have had so much support from family, friends and other nail technicians. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions.”

When she was shortlisted earlier this year, she went to London where she had to create a design in one hour on the theme of “tropical”. Afterwards she was interviewed by the judges.