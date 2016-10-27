King’s Lynn networking groups invites charities to request funds

West Norfolk business group, BNI Hanse, is seeking local charities for a share of the group’s fundraising money.

BNI Hanse is a network of more than 30 of the area’s leading businesses and during October and November members are raising money for local charities.

When guests attend the weekly breakfast meetings their fee will be put into the donation pot, and any member can ‘employ’ the group’s mascot Bill the Bear who will donate his fee to the charity fund.

Gary Pooley, BNI Hanse vice president and owner of Steele Media Marketing & Design, said: “The philosophy of the group is that Givers Gain and our members benefit by giving business opportunities to each other. We would like to give back to the local community and are therefore raising money for local charities in the run-up to Christmas.

“We are inviting local charities to get in touch with us so we can decide who to donate the money to, and we are also giving other local businesses that would like to get involved an opportunity to come along to our group, meet our members and promote their company.”

Charities that would like to be nominated as beneficiaries and businesses that would like to get involved are asked to contact Gary on 01553 886388 or email: gary@steelemedia.co.uk as soon as possible.

BNI (Business Network International) is a referral marketing organisation with a mission to help members increase their business through a structured referral marketing programme. BNI Hanse meets in Lynn’s Globe every Tuesday morning.