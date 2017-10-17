King’s Lynn port aids construction of major project at town’s Palm Paper site

ABP’s Port of Lynn has played a pivotal role in enabling construction work to go ahead at Palm Paper while keeping transport costs and journey distance down.

Two cargo vessels have brought in equipment to be used in the Palm Paper Power Station, an important infrastructure project approved by the Department of Energy and Climate Change last year,

On October 6, the general cargo vessel Figaro transported a 103-tonne gas turbine to be used at the Palm Paper site and three days later, the port also welcomed another significant cargo delivery for Palm Paper, the Dutch vessel Frisian River, which was carrying an electricity generator.

Andrew Harston, Short Sea Ports Director, said: “Being the preferred Norfolk port for our customers not only in the forest products, but also the agribulk, manufacturing and recyclables sectors is important to us. That is why ABP continues to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure at the Port of King’s Lynn, with projects such as the building of the new Hanse bulk store terminal, which was opened in September.

“We hope that the constant improvement in port facilities combined with a high level of customer service will help us to continue attracting new business so that we can contribute to Norfolk’s future prosperity.”