King’s Lynn Purfleet Trust clients to join inaugural trade run around Norfolk coast

Cargo produced by a number of Norfolk artisan food producers is set to travel by sail and oar on an inaugural trading run taking on board two clients from Lynn’s Purfleet Trust charity.

The Coastal Exploration Company, which operates out of Wells, is making its first sustainable trade shipment, delivering cargo on a return journey from Wells to Norwich via Great Yarmouth on Saturday, May 6.

The Coastal Exploration Company was launched by former Marine and wild adventurer Henry Chamberlain in 2016 and provides charters on its fleet of traditional wooden fishing boats.

The new trading route – tagged The Norfolk Gin Run – aims to promote sustainable shipping as a viable, environmentally-friendly way for businesses to transport their goods. Norfolk food producers Grey Seal Coffee, Norfolk Saffron, based at Burnham Norton, and Olivaverde will have their products delivered on the outbound journey aboard the Coastal Exploration Company’s 1950s wooden whelk boat, Salford.

The crew will deliver Norfolk Gin to Reedham, Morston, Wells, Burnham Overy and Thornham, and distribute information booklets on behalf of Coastal Events and Rescue Wooden Boats on the return run. Norfolk businesses that would like to participate in the trading run, or support the project, are invited to contact the Coastal Exploration Company.

Thanks to sponsorship by the Wells Coastal Communities Team, a client of the Purfleet Trust will have the opportunity to join the trading run as a crew member. The Coastal Exploration Company is seeking sponsorship of £800 to enable a second client of the Trust to join the trip – donations can be made at a crowdfunding fundraising page at https://igg.me/at/nirwBuTALCM

Henry Chamberlain said: “Our business aims to enrich the lives of all who choose to climb aboard our beautiful wooden sailing boats, which represent a traditional and simpler way of life. This project has been in development over a number of months, and we’ve been delighted by the energy and enthusiasm of those already involved, and look forward to others contacting us to be part of this marvelous adventure by sea and creek.”