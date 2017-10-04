King’s Lynn recruitment agency looks to hire 300 to work at chocolate factory

A recruitment agency in Lynn is keen to hear from jobseekers looking for extra cash in the run-up to Christmas and beyond by working at Kinnerton’s chocolate factory in Fakenham.

PMP Recruitment, which has an office at 8 High Street, is looking for line operatives to work at the Fakenham site where the company manufactures a range of confectionery products.

It wants to fill around 300 temporary positions with candidates who can start immediately and work until Easter next year. Employees will be paid £7.50 per hour and will also have the opportunity to land permanent roles with Kinnerton moving forwards.

Jamie Reynolds, PMP Recruitment’s managing director, said: “We have a large number of positions available that offer a competitive rate of pay and the chance of permanent employment. As well as earning extra money in the lead up to Christmas, employees will also receive a discount in the staff shop, which is perfect for those with a sweet tooth.”

For more information or to apply, visit PMP’s Lynn office or call 01553 818650.