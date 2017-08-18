King’s Lynn refrigeration businesses team up for cool fundraising football match

Two commercial refrigeration specialists based in Lynn went head to head in a charity football match to raise funds for the children’s ward at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Employees from Foster Refrigerator and Williams Refrigeration took part in the match earlier this month and so far have raised £1,500 for Rudham Ward. Teresa Coe, lead nurse of paediatrics, said: “We are very grateful that Foster Refrigerator and Williams Refrigeration decided to come together to raise money for the ward. The money donated is really appreciated.”

Martin Laws, marketing manager at Williams Refrigeration said: “We’re so pleased with the effort and commitment our team gave and well played to the Foster squad. Even more importantly, we’re over the moon about how much money we’ve raised. Donations have come in thick and fast, and being able to collect so much for a cause close to our hearts is a fantastic achievement – thanks to everyone who got involved.”

Nick Bamber, head of mrketing at Foster Refrigerator, said: “Despite the traditional English summer weather the crowds came out in force. This just goes to show how important the hospital is to our local community. We want to thank everyone who came along to cheer on the teams, as well as with everyone who has donated to this fantastic cause and, of course, Williams for a great match.”

Foster won the match 6-1. If anyone would like to donate further they can visit the JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/williamsvfostercfm