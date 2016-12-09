King’s Lynn Regis BNI celebrate amazing £3.2 million of business in 2016

Lynn Regis BNI chapter is celebrating being top of the money-making charts in Norfolk and one of the leading groups throughout the entire UK.

With a staggering £3.2million of business passed between members this year, they have defied austerity and successfully fought off competition to claim this accolade.

The networking chapter has nurtured business relationships to generate this multi-million pound figure.

The Regis networking group has enjoyed consistent success, outperforming other chapters to become number one generator of business in Norfolk.

Martin Seal, of Duff Morgan King’s Lynn, a Regis member for three years, acknowledges that membership has brought substantial dividends enabling the company a share in the business transacted locally.

Neil Kirby, of Kirby and Haslam Chartered Accountants, and an eight-year member, values his membership, but not just for the financial benefits. Neil’s philosophy is to help people, and with Regis being a mix of trades and professions, members have the opportunity to help each other. Currently, Regis is planning its annual visitors day.

Jane Sutton, of Coversure Insurance, Wisbech, a long-standing Regis member and integral part of the chapter, thinks the visitors day will be an excellent opportunity for local companies to see just what makes Regis so successful. She suggests that if local companies are seeking more business and a share of the financial gains then they should consider joining Regis sooner rather than later. Only one business per profession or trade is allowed within the chapter.

Christopher Hobson, of Peniston Construction Services, based on the North Lynn Industrial Estate, has seen the excellent benefits of Regis membership seeing his company grow.

He said: “Through Regis I have been able to source significant new business and employ the services of fellow members for their development and profit.

“The ‘Regis Philosophy’ is now an integral part of my business strategy.

Anyone wishing to attend a Regis meeting or the visitors’ day, can contact Christopher Hobson (chapter president) at hannah@ peniston.uk.com or telephone on 01553 770122.