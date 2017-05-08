King’s Lynn restaurant announces its closure

A popular Lynn restaurant has closed its doors – less than a year after first opening them to the West Norfolk public.

The owners of MooMoo’s steakhouse announced that they had ceased trading with immediate effect via social media at the weekend.

It remains unclear why the eatery has shut, other than due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The owners have promised to give any customers with a gift certificate for a future date a full refund.

MooMoo’s issued the following statement on Facebook on Saturday afternoon, saying: “We are sorry to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, MooMoo’s is now closed.

“We would like to extend our thanks to every single customer who came through the door and supported the restaurant.

“Anyone who purchased gift certificates will, of course, get a full refund. Please message this page to let us know.

“Thank you again one and all for the support and love, the MooMoo’s team.”

MooMoo’s, an independent business, combined three elements – a coffee shop, main restaurant and cocktail bar. It first opened its doors in August last year, following the sudden closure of Hot Rocks at Mojitos.

Previous to that, the Chapel Street premises was occupied by The Thai Orchid for a number of years.