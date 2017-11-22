King’s Lynn’s Bank House creates its own après-ski bar on riverside terrace

On Firday Lynn’s Bank House is launching its own après-ski bar in a marquee on the riverside terrace of the hotel on King’s Staithe Square.

The aim is to create the atmosphere of an Alpine chalet complete with open fire, rugs and furs and antique skis.

Light meals will be on the menu as well as a Christmas themed version of the Bank House’s afternoon tea, with bookings essential.

The bar is timed to coincide with other seasonal events in the town. These include the town’s Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, a vintage market in St Nicholas Chapel on Saturday, December 2, a Christmas market on Thursday, December 7, in the town centre and a bauble trail for families on Sunday, December 10.