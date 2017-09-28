King’s Lynn’s BNI Hanse named number one in Norfolk

West Norfolk business group, BNI Hanse, is celebrating receiving a collection of awards, including being named best chapter in the whole of Norfolk.

The coveted Chapter of the Year trophy was one of the accolades awarded at the regional BNI ceremony in Norwich to individuals and the group as a whole.

BNI Hanse’s work for good causes in West Norfolk, raising money for charities and promoting their profiles, was recognised with the Community Award.

In addition to the awards received by the group, individual recognition was also given to member, Gary Pooley, owner of Steele Media Marketing & Design, who picked up the Most Valuable Member award for Norfolk.

He said: “I am over the moon to have received this award. BNI has become very important to my business so out of Norfolk’s many hundreds of members, to be recognised at the top makes me extremely proud.”

Larry Russen, of Russen & Turner, was also recognised for his longstanding support and success with BNI.

BNI Hanse, a network of more than 30 of the area’s leading businesses, has in the past 12 months generated over £2.25 million in business between its members.

Louise Rolfe, director of Hicks Coldstores and BNI Hanse president, said: “We are honoured to have been recognised as the best group out of every BNI chapter in Norfolk and this underlines how important our members are to the local business community. I would like to thank all of them for their continued work and support.”

BNI Hanse is currently looking for local businesses who want to grow, to share in their success. It’s particularly keen to hear from people involved with building, carpentry, plumbing or flooring businesses. Anyone interested in joining should contact Louise Rolfe on 07584 325237 or Gary Pooley on 01553 886388.

BNI is a referral marketing organisation aiming to help members increase their business through a professional referral marketing programme. The award-winning BNI Hanse is consistently the best performing chapter in Norfolk and meets in the Globe in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place every Tuesday morning.