King’s Lynn’s BNI Vancouver Chapter donate festive gifts to children at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Members of Lynn networking group BNI Vancouver Chapter were at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital today to deliver presents they had donated for children spending Christmas in hospital.

The chapter is a group of 28 local businesses, and each member donated £10 towards buying the gifts for youngsters staying in the Rudham Ward at the QEH.

Members of the chapter wrapped the presents ready for the special delivery as part of their normal networking meeting.

Chapter member Jackie Groom, who runs domestic and commercial cleaning company Krystal Kleaning, said: “BNI is all about giving and at Christmas we wanted to give to our local community too. So I came up with the idea of donating presents and gifts to those children having to spend this Christmas in Rudham Ward.”

“The one thing that I felt was important was that we donated gifts that the ward could really use. So I asked what sort of things they were short of, which was baby toys and toiletries for teenagers.

“It was a real team effort with Jason Thomas, of Sparkle Oven Cleaning, donating all of the wrapping paper and Lucie Morgan, of Wesigns, donating the specially printed labels.”

In 2016 the chapter has generated a record-breaking £1.77 million pounds of invoiced business for its members and the chapter are holding an open day on February 23.

Chapter vice-president Glen Piggott, of Castle Rising based web design company Sound Wave Marketing, said: “Our open day is an ideal opportunity for other local business owners and budding entrepreneurs to attend one of our weekly breakfast meetings and discover how BNI can grow their business too.”

BNI Vancouver Chapter meet at the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) and any local business owners wishing to attend the open day should book as soon as possible as places are limited by calling Glen on 01553 380264 or emailing openday@bnikingslynn.co.uk