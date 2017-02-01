King’s Lynn’s Knights Hill Hotel and Spa wins top accolade for second year running

Best Western Plus Knights Hill Hotel and Spa has won a top award for the second year running.

The Lynn hotel has been named as the winner of the Best Western group’s Large Hotel of the Year, an award sponsored by Mitre Linen.

Best Western Plus Knights Hill Hotel, King's Lynn

The good news came at the prestigious 2017 Best Western Awards, supported by Taittinger, and were announced at the group’s annual members’ conference at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, last week.

Hotel general manager, Bernard Ducker, said: “Customer service is at the heart of our ethos and we always strive to give our guests the best possible experience, so we’re thrilled to receive this award from Best Western GB for the second year running.”

The 79-bedroom hotel, which celebrated its 30th birthday in 2016, has grown from a former working farm to a four-star hotel.

Rob Payne, CEO of Best Western GB said: “Best Western Plus Knights Hill Hotel and Spa is a worthy winner in the Best Western GB Awards which celebrate our great properties and the brilliant people that help make us such a special collection of independent hotels.”