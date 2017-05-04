King’s Lynn’s Mars Food is a great place to work - it’s official!

Mars Food, based in Lynn, has been named one of the best places to work in the UK.

Mars Food, part of Mars UK, has been ranked tenth in Great Place To Work Institute’s annual rankings, moving up three places from last year.

Career development opportunities and the health and wellbeing programmes for associates, which is what the company calls employees, won special praise.

The announcement came today that the business has been named in the Large Company Category in this year’s Great Place to Work® UK’s annual rankings for the second year running.

Last year it ranked 13th and has moved up three places to number ten in the 2017 rankings.

As one of the largest, private family-owned businesses in the world, Mars has been operating in the UK for 85 years this year and employs over 3,800 people across 12 sites nationwide. Mars UK manufactures well known brands including Mars®, Maltesers®, Pedigree®, Uncle Ben’s®, Dolmio® and Extra®.

The Great Place to Work® Institute has recognised the focus Mars UK puts on developing its associates, all of whom have their own personal development plan, so that they can develop according to their specific needs.

Associates enjoy unique levels of freedom and responsibility in the business, which contributes to Mars’ open and collaborative culture. Supporting its associates health and wellbeing is a mutual benefit to Mars, and the company runs a comprehensive health and wellbeing programme for all associates across the UK.

Michal Riha, plant manager at Lynn, said: “At Mars Food UK we employ around 300 people, and we make a commitment to everyone to make it a great place to work. At the heart of this is our Food Purpose – a unique culture that is embedded throughout our business. The Food Purpose is based on our belief that better food today can make a better world tomorrow.

“We have a 53-year history of manufacturing in Lynn and we have seen some of the most progressive transformation in the last two years. We moved into our new state-of-the-art office facilities last year which includes a living green roof, gymnasium and restaurant, as well as meeting rooms aimed at helping boost employees’ wellbeing and engagement at work. It is our food purpose, investment in our brands, communities and employees that attracts people to join the Mars Food business and ensures that they stay. And it’s why we have generations of families working at Mars Food UK as well as people who have been with us for decades.”

The 2017 Great Place to Work Awards took place at the Park Plaza Hotel in Westminster yesterday.

Mars UK is made up of Chocolate, Wrigley, Petcare, James Wellbeloved, Royal Canin, Mars Chocolate Drinks & Treats, Food, Fishcare, Horsecare, Fishcare, Drinks and Mars Global Services.