King’s Lynn’s Mill House vets surgery celebrates professional achievements

Lynn’s Mill House Veterinary Surgery and Hospital is celebrating professional achievements gained by three colleagues.

Dr Rhiannon Jones has been awarded Advanced Practitioner status in Small Animal Medicine by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. This prestigious status recognises Rhiannon’s veterinary expertise in medical cases including radiology, ultrasound, endoscopy and analysing laboratory tests. It follows on from her award for the BSAVA Certificate in Small Animal Medicine in February.

Lauren Bray has qualified as a Registered Veterinary Nurse. ANL-161013-154637001

Clinical director, Dr Sarah Colegrave, said: “In awarding this prestigious status to Rhiannon, the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons have recognised all the work and study that she has undertaken over the last three-and-a-half years.

“This recognition has enhanced her role with us, making her even more of an asset to the team. We are very proud of Rhiannon’s well deserved achievement.”

In addition the Tennyson Avenue veterinary practice is also celebrating news that student nurse Lauren Bray has passed her nursing exams, following three years of study, allowing her to achieve her dream of registering with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons as a registered veterinary nurse.

Also, senior nurse Sam Richardson has achieved her BVNA/ Veterinary Wound Library Certificate – Delving Deeper into Wounds. This follows a six-month intensive training course. Sam has a particular interest in this area and is looking forward to sharing her expanded knowledge base with patients old and new.

Sam Richardson who has achieved her BVNA/ Veterinary Wound Library Certificate - Delving Deeper into Wounds. ANL-161013-154913001

Sam and Lauren are part of a team of 14 registered veterinary nurses at Mill House.

The veterinary practice is the only accredited RCVS small animal hospital in West Norfolk to be awarded outstanding status in client service, in-patient care and diagnostic service under the RCVS Practice Standards Scheme.

The practice currently has a team of eight vets, all with their own areas of interest and expertise.