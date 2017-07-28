King’s Lynn salon expands to include beauty therapy

A salon which opened in Lynn just six months ago has expanded by launching a new beauty room and recruiting more staff.

One Studio Hair and Beauty at 75 Norfolk Street introduced its beauty room in June and has been joined by beautician Laura Chapman.

In addition experienced stylist Demi Oxberry has joined the team along with part-time junior stylist Kelsey Leake.

The salon is managed by former College of West Anglia student James Quinan and his business partner and husband is James Warby-Jones.

Said Mr Quinan: “Since opening our team is ever growing and we are always looking into new areas and services we can provide for our growing clientele.

“It’s very important to us to invest in new professionals hoping to create a career in the hair and beauty industry.

“Over our first few months we have evolved to make the whole customer experience even better for our clients. Changes have included investments in an online booking systems so the client can make an appointment online 24/7, purchase of a new Climazone that helps reduce colour processing times by up to 25 per cent and the introduction of our lovely beauty room and friendly new beautician and hairstylists.”

Laura Chapman completed her Level Two in beauty at Lynn’s College of West Anglia and offers facials, manicures, pedicures, waxing and eyebrow tinting and shaping for women and men.

Demi previously worked at a salon in Kent but has recently moved to Lynn. She has been in the hairdressing trade since 2009 and has developed many techniques. She particularly enjoys hair-ups and experimenting with different colouring techniques.

Kelsey joined the salon having completed her Level Three at the Lynn college and is looking forward to gaining more salon experience.

The salon is offering discounts on their services. The product range includes the Organic Colour System, which uses 95 per cent natural ingredients.