King’s Lynn salon offers chance for group of friends to be next face of brand - and win a £5,000 photoshoot

A Lynn salon is offering a local group of friends a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to become the next face of the popular brand in a national campaign – as well as a VIP photoshoot worth over £5,000.

The Supercuts salon on Broad Street is calling on groups of friends to compete for the accolade, which will see the top squad whisked off to London for an A-list hair and beauty makeover from Supercuts’ style team, an exclusive studio photoshoot and an overnight stay in the capital city.

The winning team will also see their final campaign shot launched on Supercuts’ website and social media channels this autumn, as well as taking prime position in the Lynn salon window.

Ayesha Burdon, regional business manager at Supercuts in Lynn, said: “The #SquadGoals phenomenon is massive at the moment, so we are looking forward to seeing some great entries from local people.

“It would be great to see a group from Lynn bagging the VIP shoot and becoming the next face of the brand.”

People can enter the #SquadGoals competition on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter by posting a photo of them and up to five other friends, tagging @SupercutsUK and using the hashtag #SquadGoals. Entry is open until Friday, September 30, and further details including terms and conditions can be found at www.supercuts.co.uk/social/squadgoals-competition/.