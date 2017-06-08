King’s Lynn skatepark opens after major facelift

Leading figures from across West Norfolk have welcomed the opening of a newly-refurbished skatepark at Alive Lynnsport.

The KASET Skatepark, formerly known as The Shed, has undergone a major £290,504 facelift which included a new mezzanine floor, insulating the building, redeveloping the skatepark and adding a new area for beginners.

Official opening of the new KASET skatepark at Alive Lynnsport - The skatepark in use.

The project also includes kitting out the mezzanine floor to provide viewing and workshop areas, an after-school club, shop and a café.

Peter Lemon, chairman of Alive Leisure, said: “Over the years at the skatepark we have offered a safe environment for riders to practice their skills.

“This has produced international competing athletes from absolute beginners.

“Now we can offer so much more than that with a specially-created facility that provides opportunities for coaching, workshops and watching the pros from the viewing areas.

“We are very grateful to the funders and supporters who have been involved in getting this project off the ground. What we’ve achieved together is absolutely fantastic.”

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader of West Norfolk Council and cabinet member for culture,heritage and health, said: “I am delighted with the work that has been done at KASET.

“It will provide many more people with the chance to get involved in a healthy lifestyle by taking up a less traditional activity.

“The workshop and viewing areas will make it much easier for beginners to learn how to get started.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people coming to view the new facilities for the first time. I am sure they will be delighted with what is now on offer.”

Sport England property director, Charles Johnston, said: “The Inspired Facilities Fund has had a huge impact on grassroots sport across the country.

“Since 2011, we’ve invested £102 million into more than 1,920 projects to improve and refurbish sports clubs and transform non-sporting venues into vibrant community sports clubs.

“It’s great to see KASET Skatepark join the long list of successful clubs to benefit from this fund.”

To register for membership or for more information about the KASET skatepark at Alive Lynnsport, visit: www.kaset.co.uk