King’s Lynn skip hire and waste services firm sees strong financial performance

Lynn-based Network Waste which provides skip hire and waste services to homes and businesses across the UK has seen a big hike in profits.

The business in Bergen Way, North Lynn Industrial Estate, has already recorded a strong financial performance for the first half of 2017, with more growth predicted for the remainder of the year.

Network Waste logo

And its half-year accounts revealed year-on-year revenue has jumped by 14 per cent. The attraction of new customers and the widening of Network Waste’s service offering to its existing clients have both contributed to this success.

In February 2016, Network Waste underwent a comprehensive restructuring of its working practices, which was overseen by the company’s then newly appointed general manager, Michael Taylor. The earlier 2015 acquisition of Network Waste by Reconomy, one of the waste industry’s leading names, also increased the level of resources at the company’s disposal and provided a renewed focus on delivering high-quality customer services.

Mr Taylor said: “In the 18 months that I’ve been with the company we have seen substantial internal changes, but they have all been positively received and been made with our customers in mind. As a business, we’re in very good shape and I believe there are exciting times ahead for everyone associated with Network Waste.”

Network Waste has developed a UK-wide portfolio of pre-approved, third-party supply partners that oversee and implement its service offering. By only using fully compliant, competitively-priced suppliers that are local to the customer, Network Waste minimises waste transportation costs, thereby helping to ensure an affordable and reliable service.

The company is now seeking to further build on its recent achievements by expanding several internal departments, including its sales team.

Paul Cox, chief executive of Reconomy, added: “When Reconomy acquired Network Waste in 2015, a commitment was made that we would continue investing in the company to help maximise its potential. We are delighted to see that the business is growing at such a fast pace and I must commend the Network Waste team for their continued efforts.”