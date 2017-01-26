King’s Lynn specialist vehicle repair business Revive! celebrates achieving top industry accreditation

The owner of Lynn-based cosmetic vehicle repair specialist company Revive!, Kiri Chiakli, is celebrating becoming one of the most highly qualified technicians in his field.

Revive! King’s Lynn specialises in repairing minor scuffs and scrapes to vehicle bodywork and alloy wheels. Business owner Kiri has achieved full Institute of the Motor Industry accreditation, recognising his high level of expertise and industry knowledge and that he is amongst the top mobile smart repairers in the UK.

Kiri, who lives in Lynn and whose business covers the whole of West Norfolk, said: “This is the industry’s highest accreditation for what I do and recognises the high standards and quality of my work.”

The IMI accreditation involves a series of rigorous practical assessments and a knowledge test, all under strict examination conditions.

Training is a key aspect of providing the highest level of service. Said Kiri: “There is always more to learn. Even though I am the boss and have a team of technicians working for me it’s important that I continue to develop my own skills and keep up with changes in the industry – such as new products and techniques. It gives customers the assurance that we’re at the top of our game, and that they can trust Revive! to carry out expert repairs of the highest quality.”

Revive! specialises in smart repair, offering a cost effective and time-saving alternative to taking a vehicle to a bodyshop for minor paintwork or alloy wheel repairs. Revive! carries out work for car dealerships, fleet and lease companies, insurance companies and private individuals. Costing less than the average insurance policy excess, the work is carried out at a time and place to suit the customer, minimising vehicle downtime and protecting the owner’s no claims bonus.

For further information about Revive! King’s Lynn, contact Kiri on 07979 516953.