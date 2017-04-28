King’s Lynn store continues fundraising exploits

Lynn’s Marks and Spencer store in High Street has continued its fundraising exploits for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, raising an impressive £6,300.

Leonora Norris, from Marks and Spencer, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues and customers for their ongoing support. We raised the money is various ways including Summer and Christmas fetes for staff and family, bingo nights, in-store bike rides and bag packing, keep fit nights and a psychic medium night, plus much more.”

Pictured above are staff at Marks and Spencer, in High Street, presenting a £6,300 cheque to Chris Donaldson, centre, from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

mlnf17pt04023