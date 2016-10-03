King’s Lynn store’s bid to sell alcohol turned down

A fresh bid to sell alcohol at a shop in Lynn has been turned down by councilliors because of concerns over potential crime and disorder links.

Police and trading standards both opposed the application submitted by Oksana Kulikovskaja at Baltic Stores, in Old Sunway.

The committee refused the application on the grounds that it would undermine two of its licensing objectives; preventing crime and disorder and protecting children from harm. Kulikovskaja.

If accepted, Ms Kulikovskaja’s bid would have allowed alcohol to be sold alcohol for off-site consumption between 8am and 10pm seven days a week.

An application from Litexport Limited, which would have enabled the store to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from 8am until 10pm seven days a week, was rejected by West Norfolk Council earlier this year.

Agenda papers published ahead of the borough council licensing sub-committee hearing showed that Ms Kulikovskaja, who has the right to appeal to the magistrates’ court, did have an individual licence to sell alcohol. Her application also showed that she is the wife of Litexport’s owner, Jurij Kravcuk.