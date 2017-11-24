King’s Lynn tech firm continues to expand as it reaches markets across the globe

Since a teenager, Chris Girdlestone knew he wanted to set up his own techonology business – and now at just 25, the entrepreneur from Lynn has done just that, building a client base that stretches across the globe.

He is the managing director of HUT42, a company which provides web and app development to clients, building systems and online solutions for their businesses.

Previously Chris worked for local agency Maze Media, whose directors are also directors of HUT42, and last November HUT42 branched away from its parent company to concentrate on its online services.

Now with HUT42’s continued expansion, it has just moved into larger offices at 21D Nelson Street, has taken on more staff members and is about to recruit more.

Chris is a former pupil of St Clement’s High School in Terrington, studied his A levels at Springwood Academy and went to the University of East Anglia to study for his degree in computer science.

He said: “I have always been an ambitious individual and ever since my early teens, I always wanted to set up my own IT solutions company.

“I am able to adapt quite quickly, and we are are a fast moving company which is always looking at ways of improving our services to clients.”

Locally clients include Adrian Flux Insurance, based at East Winch, with HUT42 looking after its website and systems.

Along with other businesses based in the UK, HUT42 also has clients in Australia and China and works with a media agency based in Germany.

Said Chris: “Because we work remotely, we can explore all avenues. The world is our marketplace.”

With its continued expansion, HUT42 outgrew its former base at KLIC and moved to Nelson Street to accommodate even more personnel.

These include project manager Jenny Gosnell and test analyst Claire Coupland, who both joined the HUT42 team at the beginning of November.

Also, an apprentice is about to be taken on and a new programmer is due to be appointed shortly.