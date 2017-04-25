King’s Lynn Thurlow Nunn offers £500 fuel card to new buyers

Thurlow Nunn King’s Lynn is helping those who buy a new Vauxhall to make their money go further by offering a fuel card worth £500.

People who buy a new Vauxhall at its site on Campbells Meadows between Friday, April 28, and Sunday, May 7, will be offered the prepaid card.

During the ten day event, customers will get £500 worth of free fuel on top of Vauxhall’s other offers. The £500 free fuel offer is available on a wide range of models, including the award-winning Astra, urban-chic ADAM city car, Corsa and all-season soft-top Cascada.

As well as passenger cars, the offer is applicable on models from Vauxhall’s practical multi-award-winning van range, including the Vivaro and Movano.

Gordon Mills, general manager at Thurlow Nunn King’s Lynn, said: “We know that at this time of year motorists like to get out and about more, particularly with the May bank holidays just around the corner. However, over recent months fuel costs have continued to creep up, so this offer should help customers to get behind the wheel as often as they like and make the most of the lighter evenings and summer days.

“The Vauxhall £500 free fuel event is a great opportunity for those in the market for a new car to treat themselves with the added bonus of free fuel.”

For more details, visit www.thurlownunn.co.uk or call 0844 3725690. Terms and conditions apply, visit www.vauxhall.co.uk/salesevent for details.