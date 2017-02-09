King’s Lynn tree surgeon’s new enterprise takes off

The launch of new business Apex Arborists last month by tree surgeon Matthew Alway, from Lynn, is already bearing fruit.

Matthew left school unsure about what profession to follow but was determined to be his own boss. He came upon the idea of tree surgery, researched the possibilities and enrolled on an arboriculture course.

He also set about gaining work experience, gathering skills and experience. Starting his own business was the natural next step.

“I am already very busy which is great and a positive start for me,” said Matthew, who was supported in setting up his own business, by enterprise agency Nwes. “It was a great moment when my business idea became a reality.”

Apex Arborists’s services range from delicate pruning operations to precision dismantles and Matthew prides himself in offering the highest standard of tree care.

Working alongside Nwes senior business advisor, Sergio Aschettino, Matthew developed his business plan, applied for a Start Up Loan and will continue to receive ongoing support to develop his business through the Start and Grow programme, for which Nwes is a delivery partner.

“Nwes have been exceptionally helpful in terms of walking me through the business plan, which allowed me to gain the funding to make Apex Arborists a reality,” said Matthew.

“The equipment and machinery required to run a tree surgery business is a huge initial outlay. Due to this, the only realistic way for me to start-up was to source funding.

“The fact that Nwes also offer two years business support following the start-up will be invaluable to me and the business.”

In future Matthew has plans to develop the business by employing another tree surgeon and an apprentice within the next two years.

Sergio said: “Matt is absolutely passionate about his trade and enjoys the outside life.

“Couple this with his skills and being able to run his own business, which has always been his long term aim, there is no doubt that Matt will grow this business and succeed in achieving his goals.”

For further information, visit www.apexarb.com or call Matthew on 07557818223.