King’s Lynn Vauxhall dealer launches its £2,000 scrappage allowance scheme

Lynn Vauxhall retailer, Thurlow Nunn is giving motorists a helping hand and making owning a new car more affordable with the return of the Vauxhall scrappage allowance scheme.

Under the scheme, which runs until June 30, the retailer on Campbells Meadow offers £2,000 scrappage on motorists’ old cars when they trade it in for one of a selection of new Vauxhalls, including the ADAM, Corsa, Mokka X and award-winning Astra.

Gordon Mills, general manager at Lynn’s Thurlow Nunn, said: “There is nothing quite like getting behind the wheel of a brand new car for the very first time and thanks to our scrappage allowance offer, more Lynn motorists will be able to share that feeling. Often people think they can’t afford to buy a brand new car, but that’s simply not the case.

“The scrappage allowance scheme offers a great discount on a new Vauxhall, which normally wouldn’t be available. This is the perfect time to scrap an old car and experience all the tech a new car has to offer.”

The Vauxhall Scrappage Scheme aims to recover vehicles beyond economical repair, but is not designed to rid the world of classic cars. So Vauxhall’s recycling partner, Autogreen, will identify any cars manufactured prior to 1991 so that relevant owners’ clubs can be notified and given the chance to purchase parts through the Authorised Treatment Programme.

For information, contact Thurlow Nunn go online to www.thurlownunn.co.uk or call 0844 3725690.