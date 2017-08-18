King’s Lynn wealth management firm celebrates exceptional growth over past 15 years

Lynn based financial planning and wealth management business Ring Associates has seen a remarkable growth over the past 15 years which was never imagined possible by its founder.

Simon Ring set up the company originally based in Hunstanton in 2002 with just three staff. Now the firm, located in the Tuesday Market Place, employs nearly 50, having doubled its team and its turnover, now in the region of £2 million, in the last three years.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary and its long list of achievements, the firm will be holding an open day in October attended by the borough mayor.

Said Simon: “When I started Ring Associates in 2002 I wanted to create a business that always puts the clients’ outcomes at the heart of everything that we do. It was always important to me to have a working environment where staff were not just happy to work in but proud to be a part of.

“That produces the desire by everyone here at Ring Associates to deliver a fantastic advice service.

“Our ethics and ethos have driven this business to a level that I would have been mad to have ever believed we could achieve, but we have and continue to grow at a lightning pace whilst maintaining our high standards.”

The business moved from Hunstanton to The Counting House in King’s Staithe Square in 2003 and then to Hanseatic House on King Street in 2008. In 2015 it moved to its current premises and, due to exceeding expectations over the last five years, it now has plans to purchase a second office in Lynn.

Its team of advisors offer independent recommendations on investments, life assurance, mortgages, retirement planning, trust planning or group pensions.

Part of its success story can be attributed to investment in cutting edge technology and employee training so that team members across all departments have opportunities to gain professional qualifications.

A recent employee survey provided positive feedback and highlighted the “family culture” at Ring Associates as being one of the best aspects of their job.

The firm also prides itself in its community engagement and is in the process of setting up its own charity in the memory of Simon’s brother Peter Ring, a director, who died last year. The charity focuses on developing opportunities for young people but also supports local causes.

Targets for 2017 have already been smashed and the firm projects a turnover of £4.7 million by 2022.

The open day on Friday, October 20, for existing and new clients, will include refreshments and a competition to win a host of prizes.