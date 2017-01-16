Legal services firm set to expand its King’s Lynn operation

A legal services firm has relocated to Lynn town centre to enable further expansion and increase accessibility for its clients.

Inheritance Legal Services Ltd opened its new offices in Norfolk Street on Saturday having moved from London Road.

The business focuses on offering low cost, fixed fee will writing, Lasting Powers of Attorney, protective trusts and pre-paid funeral plans. The new branch will also offer additional financial and legal services including Inheritance Tax planning and probate.

The firm’s managing director is Mark Taylor, who was named Business Person of the Year at the East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2016.

He said: “Since the business started in 2010 we have focused on making will writing and estate planning as accessible, affordable and easy to understand as possible – that is why we only operate from welcoming, shop fronted offices and have a promotional trailer, which we park at various locations around East Anglia as a free information point.

“Our reputation has grown in Norfolk since we had an office on London Road, which is why we have felt the need to expand and move to larger premises on Norfolk Street in the town centre, making our services even more accessible to anyone who is looking for simple and clear advice about the services we offer.

“We also know that Lynn is a fantastic town and there’s a lot being done to encourage people to visit the town centre and shop local. We are very much looking forward to welcoming anyone into our new branch to ask us anything about estate planning – questions cost nothing.”

Mr Taylor’s sons, Ryan and Lloyd, are both company directors. Ryan is business development manager.

The business is now recruiting professional marketing consultants and people with financial experience to take on roles as estate planning consultants.

Inheritance Legal Services has offices in Cambridge and Ely, but it offers its services across the whole of the country through its consultants.

The business is accredited by the Norfolk Trading Standards, Trusted Trader scheme as well as being approved by Cambridgeshire Trading Standards under their Buy With Confidence scheme.